ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team received a big-time performance on Friday, Aug. 26.
Gage McKinney ran for 317 yards and four touchdowns while also adding a 99-yard touchdown return to power Cloudland to a 46-28 victory over Unaka at Orr Field. With the win, Cloudland improves to 1-1 on the year and takes control of the Region race with a 1-0 mark.
The ‘Landers went to work early. Cloudland saw the first drive extended when Jacob Street converted a fourth down with a run. That allowed CHS to take nearly 10 minutes off the clock and scored when Camden Peppers hit Cayden Clarke for a 15-yard touchdown pass. McKinney added the two-point conversion as the Blue and Gold took an 8-0 lead into the second quarter.
Unaka answered early in the second when Jamol Blamo caught a Landon Ramsey pass for a six-yard score.
On the next Cloudland drive, penalties backed the offense into a third-and-51, but McKinney took a handoff and ran 67 yards for a touchdown. Kyle Birchfield ran in the two-point conversion as CHS held a 16-8 advantage.
Unaka answered quickly, but the Cloudland defense stopped the two-point conversion.
After the Unaka score, McKinney made his way through the Ranger kicking team to score on a 99-yard special teams touchdown which sent Cloudland to the locker room up 24-14.
In the third quarter, the ‘Lander defense stopped Unaka deep in Cloudland territory, and the offense took advantage with a lengthy drive that ended in the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown from McKinney. Unaka fumbled the ensuing kick, and McKinney pushed the Cloudland lead to 40-14 early in the fourth quarter.
The Rangers quickly closed the gap, but McKinney put the bow on the win with a nine-yard touchdown with just greater than two minutes to play. The two-point conversion was successful as Elijah Holtsclaw caught a pass from Peppers for the score.
Birchfield had 71 yards on 13 carries. Peppers ended the night 4-of-6 passing for 50 yards. As a team, Cloudland had 432 rushing yards.
Cloudland is set to host Rockwood this Friday, Sept. 2, to open Labor Day weekend.
