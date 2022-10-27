SPRUCE PINE — There is a new mascot in town! Mayland Community College (MCC) is now officially home to the “Mayland Highlanders” with the addition of an athletics program. MCC is excited to announce an approved membership with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The NJCAA is the governing body of sports at the community college level.
Mayland will be competing in men's and women’s golf and cross-country beginning in Fall 2023. Starting this November, the College will begin working with high school students and other future students on letters of intent, which will commit them to attend MCC and play on one of the teams. The NJCAA has no age requirements and all students are invited to try out, regardless of signing a letter of intent prior to Fall 2023. Details on coaches and facilities are forthcoming.
The NJCAA is committed to providing a comprehensive and well-rounded athletic experience in support of the College’s educational initiatives. Mayland will compete in Region 10, which includes teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Community college-level sports give student athletes time to develop their skill level and grade point average before moving to the university level. Community colleges often provide talented feeders to university-level programs. Mayland is enthusiastic that sports will enhance the overall student experience and produce well rounded student athletes ready to compete at a four-year institute upon graduation.
MCC President, Dr. John Boyd, said “Mayland is excited about being a member of NJCAA and now being able to offer men and women’s golf and cross country. This adds a new dimension to our student life and a great resource for our local high school graduates who want to continue with these sports upon graduation from high school. It gives our students a chance to be part of a very competitive league in which many of them will be recruited by four-year colleges to continue upon graduation.”
To learn more about the golf and cross-country teams at Mayland Community College please contact Randy Ramsey at rramsey@mayland.edu or (828) 766-1264 or talk to one of the MCC counselors at Mitchell High, Mountain Heritage or Avery High. Be on the lookout for the new Highland Cattle mascot that will proudly represent the Mayland Highlanders!
