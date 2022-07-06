NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference is officially a 14-school league as of Friday, July 1, with Marshall, Old Dominion, James Madison and Southern Mississippi’s additions finalized.
“We are excited to officially welcome James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss as members of the Sun Belt Conference,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “This expansion to 14 members—and the regional rivalries it produces—makes the 2022-23 academic year one of the most anticipated in Sun Belt history and signals the bright future that lies ahead for the conference.”
Between Old Dominion, JMU and Marshall, the conference is adding programs with 19 combined national championships.
While Southern Miss does not bring the same silverware that its fellow newcomers do, the Golden Eagles do become the only team in the Sun Belt Conference with a winning record in football against Appalachian State. As of the 2021 season, the Golden Eagles have a 2-0 record against the Mountaineers, with the most recent game happening in 2014. Their first matchup was in a 1937 bowl game, where Southern Miss won 7-0 to end the Mountaineers’ season at 8-1-1.
While the expansion may be a banner day for the league, the news of the Sun Belt’s realignment plans first came out in October. In the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s declaration that they were jumping ship from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC, a domino effect of realignments began that also included the AAC and Conference USA, according to previous media reports.
By February, the Sun Belt had announced that Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss would be joining from the C-USA, while James Madison would be making the jump from FCS to the Sun Belt. All of the universities stated their intent to join by July 1, 2023, but also made their intentions clear to expedite the process.
By the end of March, the schools leaving the C-USA had filed lawsuits and settled with the conference to make the transition effective before the 2022-23 school year, while JMU received approval from the Virginia legislature to move up to the FBS.
While the Sun Belt added schools, they also lost the two schools without football programs. Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington announced their departures in December and January, respectively. Little Rock headed to the Ohio Valley Conference while UTA rejoined the Western Athletic Conference, with both moves also becoming official on July 1.
