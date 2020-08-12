MARS HILL — Mars Hill University announced last week that all fall sports are postponed, with plans to compete during the spring semester.
The decision comes following a meeting and vote of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC), in response to numerous mandates passed down from the NCAA on Wednesday, Aug. 5. For Mars Hill, this announcement affects men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Until further NCAA clarification can be obtained by the South Atlantic Conference, member schools will suspend all athletics-related activities, including practices, weight training and voluntary workouts for all sports, until no earlier than September 1. A decision on winter sports will be made later this fall.
SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said the decision was a difficult one, “but the health and safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority and we feel the decision to postpone our fall seasons is the best for their safety and well-being, and it gives us the best opportunity to play,” Britz explained.
The conference earlier had announced plans to delay fall sports until September 26, but due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, coupled with the NCAA last-minute mandates, the SAC felt it was in the best interest of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and the campus communities in general to postpone to the spring of 2021.
“Obviously, from a competitive standpoint, we’re saddened,” said MHU Athletics Director Rick Baker. “But our student-athletes aren’t here just to be sports competitors. They’re here to learn; to prepare to live a good and productive life after college. And if we need to make some adjustments to our sports seasons in order to help ensure their health and safety, and that of the rest of our campus community, we’re absolutely going to do that.”
Mars Hill student-athletes will remain enrolled in full-time classes. The university will start the fall semester on August 18 with three weeks of remote instruction, with plans to return to campus for in-person learning beginning September 8.
“Our athletes love Mars Hill and love competing for the Blue and Gold,” Baker said. “It will be an aspect of the Mars Hill experience that will be sorely missed this semester, but we know that we must always put the health and safety of our students at the forefront of decision making.”
