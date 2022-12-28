NEWLAND — On the strength of 14 made three-point shots, the Avery Vikings boys varsity basketball team (8-2, 2-0 WHC) used a strong third-quarter run to grab control of a once-close contest, racing to a 79-60 Big Red victory.
Three-pointers by Jack Crenshaw, Landon Hughes and Lukas Hughes in the opening stanza sparked the Vikings offense to carry the Big Red to a three-point lead at 16-13 after one quarter.
Avery was able to slightly extend its advantage in the second period despite the strong effort of McDowell center Rylan Parkins, who used his height and athleticism to score seven second-quarter points and 11 points overall in the first half. Avery countered by continuing to connect from beyond the arc. Landon Ingham sank a trifecta as part of a seven-point quarter of his own, with 10 total points for the half. Cole Singleton swished a three-pointer off the bench, with another three from Landon Hughes and a triple from forward Mason Bailey, part of a seven-point half for Bailey. The Vikings held their largest lead at the half, as the teams went to the locker room with Avery leading 38-30.
In the third quarter, Parkins tried to keep the visiting Titans close, as he dropped in three baskets in the third quarter, but his teammates managed just two additional baskets in the stanza. With Avery holding a five-point margin at 43-38, the Vikings blew the contest open with 15 unanswered points through the latter half of the third quarter to boost its lead to 58-38, leading by 18 at 58-40 by quarter’s end. Spurring the run was a pair of three pointers from Bailey, and triples from Crenshaw and Ingham, with the latter pouring in seven points in the frame.
In the final eight minutes, Avery preserved its wide margin as La. Hughes scored a pair of baskets, with an additional pair of three-pointers and eight total points in the stanza from Bailey. Elijah Holtsclaw scored a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, while Preston Coffey connected on a three-pointer. Parkins was the lone offensive bright spot for the Titans that was consistent during the contest, as the Vikings had difficulty defending the 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore who scored 13 second-half points and a game-high 24 in all. Avery’s defense managed to contain the rest of the Titans attack, however, to capture the 19-point win.
Avery connected on 31-of-61 (50.8 percent) field goals from the floor, including a 14-for-25 effort (56 percent) from behind the three-point line. McDowell shot 27-for-61 from the floor (44.3 percent), but made just 3-of-15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. Avery’s defense forced 13 McDowell turnovers, while the teams finished even in rebounding with 33 boards each.
Bailey finished with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and 5-of-8 from three-point range, with three rebounds. Ingham scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, with four steals, three assists and three rebounds, while Landon Hughes chipped in with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Holtsclaw and Crenshaw scored eight points each, with seven points from Lukas Hughes.
Parkins added six rebounds and four blocks to his 24-point effort for McDowell, with teammate Eli Elliott being the only other Titan scoring double figures with 10 points. MHS’s David Olivo scored only two points, but dished out a game-high 11 assists.
Avery hits the road this week to participate on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29, at the McDowell Christmas Tournament, where it will face the Titans in a rematch in a first-round matchup of the tournament. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of the Patton/East Burke game, with the losers of the two Wednesday matchups playing for third place the following afternoon.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
