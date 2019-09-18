Girls Volleyball
Avery High School varsity volleyball traveled to Burnsville to play Mountain Heritage at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The team returns to the court after a period without games but start off with an away conference game.
Boys Soccer
Avery County High School boys soccer had a home match on Monday, Sept. 9, against Ashe County. The Vikings played well and with passion and were able to defeat Ashe County by a score of 4-3, averaging a 5-0 loss against the huskies earlier this season.
The Vikings play a home match on Monday, Sept. 23, against Providence Academy.
Girls Tennis
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Vikings traveled to Polk where the girls tennis team came up short in its matchup by a 9-0 match score.
The Vikings singles matches were contended by Cassie Bailey, Emma Kitchin, Lilly Marland, Kennedy Bindlechner, Emma Bentley and Abigail Crosby.
Representing Avery in doubles were the duos of Bailey and Kitchin, Markland and Bindlechner, and Bentley and Crosby.
The next matchup for Avery tennis was at Ashe County on Monday, Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.