Girls Volleyball
The Vikings played Polk County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and fought hard on the away court. While the team showed more fire in the third set, Avery ended up losing in straight sets.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Lady Vikings had a home match against Charles D. Owen and powered through to win the game 3-1 in overall sets. This conference match set the girls up for a great week as they traveled to Mitchell on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Boys Soccer
The Avery boys soccer team played Providence Academy on Monday, Sept. 23, and had a hard-fought first 40 minutes. The Vikings ended the first half tied at 1-1. The match proved a defensive stalemate and neither team was able to score during the second half, and the match ended 1-1.
The score mimicked the Vikings’ first game against Providence Academy on Sept. 6, also a match ending at 1-1.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Vikings played Mountain Heritage in a hard-fought away conference match. With a lot of shots on goal scored by both teams, the Vikings ended up falling to the Lady Cougars by a 5-3 final match score. Avery soccer returned to the pitch to take on Madison in Western Highlands Conference play on Monday, Sept. 30.
Girls Tennis
The Vikings played against Owen on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The girls put up a stern test, but Owen pulled away for a 9-0 victory.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Vikings played Mountain Heritage, and the team’s next match took place Tuesday, Oct. 1, when the Big Red faced Polk County in a home match.
For more information on Avery High School athletics, click to www.averyschools.net/athletics-information.
