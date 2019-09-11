Girls Volleyball
Avery County High School varsity volleyball had a home match on Tuesday, Sept. 3 against West Wilkes. The girls played a hard-fought match, playing in a nip-and-tuck second set, but ended up falling to West Wilkes in straight sets.
The next volleyball contest will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7, against Mountain Heritage. The Vikings will travel out to Burnsville for this Western Highlands Conference match.
Boys Soccer
Avery County High School boys soccer had a home match on Wednesday, Sept. 4, against West Wilkes. The Vikings played well and with passion, able to score in the second half, but ended the game in defeat by a final score of 2-1.
The Vikings played a home match again on Monday, Sept. 9, against Ashe County.
Girls Golf
Avery High School’s girls golf team finished second out of three teams on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Mountain Glen. The high school athletes had a great performance and head coach Jay Smith said that he is confident in his athletes’ ability to compete, adding that he believes the team’s conference play will be solid.
Conference play will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, at Henderson Country Club.
