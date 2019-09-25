Girls Volleyball
Avery girls volleyball played an away match at Mountain Heritage at Burnsville on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Vikings fought hard and ended up winning the third set, 25-16. Avery hoped the momentum would carry over into the fourth set but the team ended up falling in the fourth set, coming up short three sets to one.
The next game for the Vikings took place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, against Polk County High School. Avery will also play Owen at home in a conference match on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Boys Soccer
The Vikings boys soccer team took to the pitch against Providence Academy on Sept. 6 and ended the match tied at 1-1. Avery and Providence squared off in a rematch on September 23 in Newland and will travel to Mountain Heritage on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Girls Golf
Girls golf prepares for two tournaments this week, the first taking place at Sugar Mountain on Monday, Sept. 23. The next time the Vikings take to the course will be at Mount Mitchell Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
