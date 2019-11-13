The SONC Fall Tournament was held Nov. 1 to 3 in Charlotte, and Avery County sent an unprecedented 18 athletes to the competition in four sports events! There were 10 coaches and numerous family members who enjoyed a beautiful weekend as they cheered our athletes to the medal podiums.
Golfer Jason Greene competed in the 18-hole division and won a Silver Medal, while our golf skills team excelled individually: Zack Cable won a Gold Medal, Patty Topper won a Bronze Medal and Neal Graham place fourth in a very difficult division.
Avery County sent five bocce players to the tournament, including singles standout Richard Parker who won a Gold Medal, while the team of Josh Oaks, Brenda Justice, Audrey Rose and Laken Benfield placed third for a Bronze Medal.
The basketball skills team of nine athletes competed individually for their medals. Nicho Reinecke earned a Silver Medal, AJ Jackson won a Bronze Medal, Greg Gurley won a Gold Medal, John Hendricks III won a Silver Medal, while Mickey Daniels and Charlie Varner each won a Gold Medal. Silver Medals also went to Katie Holdcroft and Marilyn Lane, while Mason Gilliam earned a Bronze Medal in his first attempt at Special Olympics.
We all celebrated Natalie Buchanan’s birthday at the Opening Ceremony, which was held outside at the Sportsplex Center in Matthews. At the close of competition on Saturday we all gathered for dinner at Cracker Barrel, which has become a tradition for the Fall Tournament.
We are extremely grateful for all the hard work from all the coaches, including Matt Pitman, Kirk & Barb Holdcroft, Natalie Buchanan, Mike and Tina Minter, Lucy and Richard Corning and our chaperones, John Hendricks II and Rymn Reinecke. The athletes enjoyed the company of many family members who came for the competition as well.
A special thanks goes out to Mountain Glen Golf Club, Avery County Parks & Recreation, as well as Yellow Mountain Enterprises for use of their training facilities. We also want to thank the High Country Charitable Foundation and all our other benefactors for their financial support, without which none of this would happen.
The next Special Olympics event is the Winter Games for skiers and snowboarders, to be held January 12 and 13, 2020, at Appalachian Ski Mtn. Call Avery County Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416 for more information. Spring training for swimming and softball skills will begin in late March.
Come join us for lots of fun!
