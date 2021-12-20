PINEOLA — Avery County resident Vincent Clark bagged what may be a state-record deer on December 7.
Clark, huddled in his blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting, saw the great buck at approximately 5 p.m. standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards.
Clark opened a window of his blind, set his sights on the buck with his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim and fired.
“I only had this buck on camera a few times this year, and very rarely before in years past,” Clark said to video producer Christian Gardner with Appalachian Holler Hunters. “This buck was not patternable at all.”
According to Gardner, the deer is “most definitely a county record,” and has potential to be the new state record.
“This deer is definitely over 200 inches but we must wait 60 days for an official Boone and Crockett score,” Gardner added.
The state record size for a non-typical deer is 212 7/8 inches, taken in 2019 in Brunswick County off the coast.
“We’d expect big bucks to be near the coast, not mountainous Avery County where winters can be snowy and tough and whitetail food is scarce,” said Christian Gardner with the organization Appalachian Holler Hunters. “We don’t have many deer in the Carolina mountains, and hardly any giant bucks. The next best buck taken here this year is a 143-incher, and that was the best deer shot in the area in five or 10 years.”
