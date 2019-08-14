Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land 18-hole Ladies Golf Association competed in a member-member tournament on August 6.
The overall low gross winning team was Kellie Pearson and Greta Bremser with a 78, while Candace Hook and Linda Sandweg were the overall low net team.
In the A Flight, Loey Grader and Sheila Divens were the 2nd place low net team with a 60.75, while Sharon Holloway and Cathy Angella were third with a 61.75.
In the B Flight, Martha Sullivan and Diana Cope carded a 61.5 to finish second in low net. Debbie Carlisle and Pam Sabella were third.
Kay Brooks was closest to the pin on No. 7, while Diane Coleman was closest to the pin on No. 13.
Linville Land Harbor 9-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The ladies 9-Hole group at Linville Land Harbor crowned its 2019 Tournament of Roses Champion to cap off the summer season.
Pam Aiken fired a 99 to claim the Club Championship, while president Mary Harvey was second with a 102.
Rosa Laboda won the flight flight with a 109, and Ellen Norden claimed the top spot in the second flight with a 104.
Sherry Stebar and Sandy Romine won the third and fourth flights, respectively.
Sandy Romine was the closest to the pin on No. 7, while Terrie Metze was the birdie winner.
Mountain Glen Ladies Golf Association
The Mountain Glen 18-hole Ladies Golf Association wrapped up the Eclectic Tournament on August 7.
Nancy Anderson captured the top spot in the 9-hole first flight with a score of 46/32, while Maureen Walker and Leslie Barry tied for the top spot in the second flight.
In the 18-hole grouping, Carmen Barnes and Jeannie Williams tied for first in the first flight, while Helen DeMartini and Lynda Dowdell tied for the second flight top spot.
Jean Kohler and Willa Dean Phillips won the the third flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.