Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville ladies wrapped up July with a Low Gross/Low Net competition.
In the Red Flight, Kellie Pearson tallied the top low gross with a round of 77, while Sharon Hollaway and Sheila Divvens were second and third.
Mo Welling was the low net with a 64. Jill McCarty was second with a 67, and Pamela Patrick finished out the top three with a 69.
In the Gold Flight, the low gross was the low gross winner with an 88. Clara Madyda was second with Greta Bremser finished in third. The low net score belonged to Judy Litt who fired a 69 to edge Patty Zell’s 70. Dee Humphrey and Pam Sabella tied for third.
Closest to the pin on No. 13 belong to Divvens, while McCarty and Litt was closest to the pin on No. 7.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
A total of 31 players participated in the first round of the Eclectic Tournament on July 30.
The second round is set for August 6 as the cards will be handed out and the players will take the best result on each hole from the two rounds to determine the final store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.