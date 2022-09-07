The Stableford Golf Tournament held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, became a shoot-out! Players received points for net bogies, pars, birdies, and eagles! In the 9-hole group, Pam Roth won by earning 13 points on the front nine. Gerri Emkey was a close second with 12. In the 18-hole group, there was fierce competition which ended with a tie for first place! Cletia Bowron and Bindy Lang had 36 points each. In second place, Adele Carter and Jan Dempster tied with 31 p0ints.
The Mountain Glen WGA welcomed the Linville Land Harbor WGA for the September 1 Invitational. Guests and hosts were treated to a light breakfast and then the teams played a fun-filled, nine-hole scramble on another unbelievably gorgeous day.
First place was the team of Pam Sabella, Deidre Garrard, Larisa Sanders, and Brenda Wetmore. Dave Burleson, Golf Professional, presented the prizes. Jean Kohler, Ruth Links, Kellie Pearson, and Jan Dempster were a close second. Third place was captured by the team of Lynn Barratt, Elaine Johnson, and Sandee Davis.
Kathy Peterson was closest to the pin on Hole No. 4, and Lynda Dowdell was closest to the pin on Hole No. 8. Following play, the players enjoyed a lovely luncheon.
Linville Land Harbor
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association played a “3 Clubs and a Putter” format on August 30.
Top team score went to the group of Sharon Holloway, Sara DeCarlo and Judy Litt with a score of 128. Second place finished in a tie with a score of 132 among the teams of Lisa Carlton, Cathy Angella and Pamela Patrick, and the team of Elaine Johnson, Clara Madyda, Carol Cooley and Pam Sabella
The team of Joan Dormurat, Mo Welling, Diana Cope and Sandee Davis placed fourth with a score of 133, while the tandem of Peggy Wehunt, Greta Baumann, Anne Lynch and
Cathy Kaake carded a 134 for fifth place.
Mo Welling was closest to the pin on Hole No. 7, while Candace Hook won closest to the pin honors on Hole No. 13.
