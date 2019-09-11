Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor ladies kicked off September with a team scramble event with both the 9-hole and 18-hole groups from the orange tees.
The pairing of Pamela Patrick, Fran Palmer, Pam Aiken and Mary VanZant captured the top spot with a 64, while Cathy Angella, Donna Fisher, Pat Steverding and Cathy Kaake fired a 66 to finish in second.
Mo Welling, Patti Zell, Ro Nocera and Linda Weiss were the third-place team with a 68. The team of Sondra Schimmoller, Bonnie Troy, Rosa Laboda and Pam Sabella as well as the team of Loey Grader, Greta Bremser, Jill Southwick and Deanna Ciskie carded a 69 to tie with fourth.
Ann Francis was closest to the pin on No. 7, while Sandi Hurd was the closest on No. 13.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association competed in the Club Championship. Elaine Strickland was the 9-hole champion with a gross score of 108, while Maureen Walker was the net score winner with an 80.
In the 18-hole division, 2015 Champion Beth Hill won the championship with a 162, while Frances Allen won the net score with a 141.
