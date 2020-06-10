Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies held a One Best Ball team event on June 2.
First Place with to the team of Andrea Thurn, Sheila Divvens, Jill McCarty and Laura Barnett, who carded a winning score of 55. Second place finished in a tie, as the foursome of Kay Brooks Carol Cooley, Judy Litt and Pam Sabella, along with the team of Cathy Angella, Pamela Patrick, Candace Hook and Linda Weiss fired matching scores of 57.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The MGWGA started off their 2020 season on Tuesday morning, June 2, with a brief meeting with social distancing observed held outside the clubhouse before the round began.
There were 15 women who joined in the first day of play. Martha Solon, the group’s president, welcomed everyone to the new year of play. Booklets for the 2020 season were distributed by Elaine Strickland to those who paid their $45 dues. Women from around the area are invited to play with the MGWGA in either the 9-hole or 18-hole group as long as they have an established USGA handicap.
The game of Low Net was explained by Tournament Director, Zena Hoder. Winners of the day were Maureen Walker and Carol Padgett, who played nine holes and tied with a score of 39. In the 18-hole group, Lynda Dowdell won with a 67, with second place going to Beth Hill with a net 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.