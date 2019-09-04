Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies squared off in the two-day Ladies Golf Championship.
Kellie Pearson claimed the Red Tee Overall Club Championship with a low-gross two-day score of 173. First Runner-up went to Sharon Holloway as she carded a two-day score of 177, while Cathy Angella claimed the low net score of 1544 for the Red Tee A division.
In the B Red Tee flight, Geri Stern was the low net winner with a 140, while Carol Cooley and Anne Lynch claimed second and third.
Greta Bremser captured the 2019 Gold Tee Championship as she fired a 179 over the two days. Sandy Hurd finished second with a 141, and Clara Madyda rounded out the top three with a 149.
In the B Gold Tee flight, Debbie Carlisle was second low gross with a 188. Pattie Zell and Dee Humphrey finished second and third in low net competition.
The Red Tee players saw Cathy Angella and Kellie Pearson win closest to the pin, while Debbie Carlisle and Greta Bremser was closest to the pin of the Gold Tee players.
