The two-day Eclectic Tournament ended on August 9. Players posted some great numbers due to the opportunity to better their scores in the second round.
The net winners for the 18 Hole division of the MGWGA was grand champion Adele Carter with a net 60! Bindy Lang finished in second place with a net 61. Next was Beth Hill with a net 62, Martha Serola came in fourth with a net 64, and in fifth place Lynn Barratt shot a net 66.
In the Nine Hole division, Lori Herter posted a 35 to win first place. Donna Rayburn edged out Pam Roth with a net 36 to Pam’s net 37. Gerri Emkey placed fourth with a 38.
There were several birdies in the day’s action. Beth Hill birdied Hole No. 3, Kathy Peterson birdied Hole No. 8, Kay Laffoon birdied Hole No. 14 and Lynda Dowdell birdied Hole No. 15.
Only one Chip-In occurred this week, as Lynn Barratt won the entire pot for her shot from off the green for a par on Hole No. 6.
Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
Linville Land Harbor 18 Hole Ladies Golf Association took to the course for a Skins game on August 9.
High skins winner was Loey Grader with 11 skins won, followed it total skins won by Sharon Holloway (9), Sandee Davis, Dianne Jackson and Pamela Patric (8), Lisa Carlton and Lessie Smith (7), Debbie Carlisle, Clara Madyda and Lisa Paskaly (6), Joan Domurat, Sandi Hurd, Anne Lynch and Peggy Wehunt (5), Kay Brooks, Lois Dickstein and Pam Sabella (4), Cathy Kaake, Judy Litt, Kelli Pearson and Mo Welling (3), Cathay Angella, Sherry Hooper and Elaine Soeder (2), Andrea Thurn and Linda Owens (1 skin).
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 went to Linda Owens, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 went to Judy Litt.
