As the summer fades into the fall, local golf groups continue to take their swings on the local links.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association took part in a game of “Throw Out One Score Front, Throw Out One Score Back” on September 13, where 16 holes total were scored during the round.
In the Red Flight, Sharon Holloway captured top honors with a score of 77, followed by Kay Brooks with a score of 80. Elaine Johnson placed third with a score of 85.
In the Gold Flight A, Peggy Wehunt was top finisher with a score of 73, while Lolo Dickstein finished second with a score of 78. Mo Welling placed third with a score of 79, Sandi Hurd placed fourth with a score of 81, while Sara DeCarlo placed fifth with a round of 83.
In the Gold Flight B, a pair of players, Lin Morgan and Diana Cope tied for first with rounds of 89. Third place finished as a four-way tie, with Debbie Carlile, Anne Lynch, Cathy Kaake and Myrtle Decker carding rounds of 90.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 was Elaine Soeder, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 was Diana Cope. Closest to the Pin on Gold Hole No. 3 was Sara DeCarlo, while Closest to the Pin on Red Hole No. 11 was Kellie Pearson.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association season has come to a close. The Nines and Eighteens enjoyed a mixed nine-hole scramble on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The competition was friendly, but fierce!
The team of Beth Hill, Martha Solon, and Donna Rayburn finished in first place. Second place was captured by Bindy Lang, Brenda Wetmore and Georgia Campbell. The play was followed by a delicious luncheon catered by Bella’s.
During a short meeting, the membership thanked the executive board, Lynda Dowdell, Martha Sorola, Frances Allen and Martha Solon, for their leadership. Although the official league will be over, there will be tee times on Tuesdays for the rest of September for anyone who would like to play.
