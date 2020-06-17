Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies held an Individual Quota Points event on June 9.
Top finisher was Greta Baumann with a score of +7, with a tie for second between Carol Cooley and Pamela Patrick, who each scored +6. Fourth-place finisher was Mo Welling at +5, with Andrea Thurn finishing fifth overall at +3.
In the Gold A Flight, Ann Lynch was top placer with a score of +4. Lin Benza fired +2 for second place, with a third-place tie at -3 between Bonnie Troy and Jill McCarty.
In the Gold B Flight, Dee Humphrey earned top honors with a score of +3, with a tie for second place at +2 between players Pam Sabella and Ro Nocera. Judy Litt and Linda Owens tied for fourth place with a score of +1.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Also on June 9, a total of 17 women golfers competed at Mountain Glen. Some played nine holes, while other played 18 holes. This was the second official play day of 2020.
The game was a Net Individual game, with players using their established GHIN handicaps to conquer the course.
The winners on this day for 18 holes were Beth Hill with a net 69, and tied for second place were Linda Hanlon and Kay Laffoon with 70. In nine-hole results, Maureen Walker finished first by firing a 29, with second place of 35 to Carol Padgett and Leslie Barry placed third with a score of 38.
Many residents have not yet arrived to the mountains from their winter residences, but there are more arriving weekly. Any woman who has an established handicap is welcome to join us for play on Tuesdays. For details, contact the Mountain Glen Pro Shop to sign up.
