With the changing of seasons, local golf associations are nearing the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association held a “One Best Gross, One Best Net” Team Total event on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Earning first place overall with a team score of 139 was the tandem of Kay Brooks, Sherry Hooper, Lin Morgan and Wylene Martin. Second-place finishers with a score of 141 was the team of Sheila Divvens, Judy Litt, Linda Sandweg and Cathy Kaake. With a score of 143, third place went to the foursome of Peggy Wehunt, Pamela Patrick, LoLo Dickstein and Debbie Carlile. Placing fourth with a round of 147 was the team of Loey Grader, Carol Cooley, Sandee David and Lessie Smith.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On September 27, early morning temperatures registered in the low 40s. Brave MGWGA members showed up to play the last official tournament of the season.
When the scores were tallied, Beth Hill won Low Gross with a 77. There was a three-way tie for Low Net between Kathy Peterson, Bindy Lang, and Jan Dempster.
Kathy Peterson had a Hole-In-One on Hole No. 8! In addition to the exciting Hole-In-One, there were many Chip-Ins, including Jan Dempster on Hole No. 14, Beth Hill on Hole Nos. 2, and 14, and Kathy Peterson on Hole No. 6. Peterson birdied Hole No. 16 and Hill birdied Hole Nos. 3, 8 and 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.