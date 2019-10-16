Mountain Glen Women’s Golf
The Mountain Glen ladies competed in a scramble event to wrap up 2019 season.
The nine-hole ladies group saw the team of Pam Roth, Helen Szuluk and Carrie Salinas as well as the team of Elaine Strickland, Bey McNew and Carol Padget tied with scores of 33. Carmen Barnes, Martha Solon and Jean Kohler edged ahead to claim first-place in the 18-hole event, while the team of Beth Hill, Lynda Dowdell and Re Lesiter finished in second with a 61.
During the luncheon, the group’s president Martha Solon presented Sam Foster with a gift to mark his retirement from Mountain Glen.
The group also discussed the three charities that they supported throughout the year. Those charities were the Avery High School Women’s Golf team, Ram’s Rack and Bras for a Cause.
In addition, the group presented awards and selected new officers. Martha Solon was voted as President, Elaine Strickland was voted as VP, and Donna Rayburn was selected at the secretary. Martha Serola was voted as Treasurers, while Zena Hoder and Pam Roth will be tournament co-chairs.
Lavern Chittum is slated to continue as Membership chair. Nancy Quinter will also return as social committee chair.
