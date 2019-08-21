Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association hosted the 2019 18-Hole Couples Championship over two days. The event, which drew 72 golfers, featured both low gross and low net winners.
The overall Couples Championship was Gino and Cathy Angella, as the pair carded a 158 low gross over the two days. Dennis and Myrtle Decker fired a 140 to come in as the low net winners.
Flight 1 saw Kerry and Candace Hook win the low net, while John and Pamela Patrick won the second flight. Don Boone and Mary VanZandt won the third flight.
The final flight was won by Victor Grassman and Flo Mahakian.
In addition to the 2019 18-Hole Couples Championship, the Linville Land Harbor Ladies continued weekly play on Aug. 13 with a low net game where they threw out the worst hole on both the front and back nine holes.
In the Red Flight, Sheila Divvens and Pamela Patrick tied for second with a round of 52, while Jill McCarty fired a 57 to finish in third.
Pam Sabella led the way in the Gold Flight as she carded a 53. Diana Cope finished in second with a 55. Dee Humphrey and Clara Madyda tied for third, while Bonnie Troy and Julie Flowers tied for fifth.
McCarty was the closest to the pin on No. 7, and Cope was the closest on No. 13.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen ladies competed in a T&F tournament on Aug. 13 as part of the weekly slate. There were 34 golfers competing in the event, where only holes that begin with a T or an F are scored.
In the net game, Pam Roth captured the first flight in the nine-hole division as she fired a 17, while Leslie Barry recorded a 20 to finish in second. The second nine-hole flight saw Cindy Wohlab, Maureen Walker and Elaine Strickland tie for the top spot.
The 18-hole division saw Paula Grim and Beth Hill tie for the top spot in the first flight with a 33. The second flight also featured a tie between Helen DeMartini and Frances Allen. Jean Kohler won the third flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.