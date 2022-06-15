A pair of local area golf associations were under way with action on the links last week.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
LLH Ladies Golf Association were active on June 7 with a game of Two Best Balls of the Team-format event
First-place honors went to the foursome of Peggy Wehunt, Lisa Carlton, Greta Baumann and Lin Morgan with a team score of 120. Second place ended with a tie at a score of 123 between the teams of Elaine Johnson, Carol Cooley, Linda Weiss and Blind draw, and the grouping of Sherry Hooper, Pamela Patrick, Linda Sandweg and Ro Nocera. Finishing in fourth place was another tie between two teams, as the foursome of Sheila Divvens, Candace Hook, Judy Litt and Rosa Laboda, and the team of Loey Grader, Ann Francis, Mo Welling and Wylene Martin each carded scores of 127.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The June 2 MGWGA golf clinic by Bill Sellers and David Burleson was well attended. Players received individual advice on posture, stance, and setup. Weekly clinics are planned throughout the summer. They also plan youth clinics beginning on June 21 for children ages 7 to 12.
Our first play day on June 7 did not go as planned, as rain interfered with the outing. A total of 15 players began play, but the rains came and stayed for several holes. Two players persisted, Frances Allen and Beth Hill, who finished 18 holes, the final seven in sunshine. Does that mean they were both low net and low gross? Congratulations, ladies!
The MGWGA welcomes Cletia Bowron, Adele Carter, Bindy Lang and Terri West to our golf group. If you are interested in joining and/or need more information about play, please call the Mountain Glen Pro Shop at (828) 733-5804.
