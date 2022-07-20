Area golf associations let the shots fly on the courses during mid-July action last week.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole LGA
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association took part in a game of “Blind Nine” (randomly selected Hole Nos. 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 15, 16 and 17 to compute net score) event on July 12.
In Red Flight 1, Kellie Pearson was top placer with a 36, with Diedre Garrard placing second with the score of 36. Andrea Thurn placed third, one stroke behind with a score of 37.
In Red Flight 2, Cathy Angella topped the scorecard with a score of 33, while Ann Francis placed second with a score of 35 and Greta Baumann finished third with a score of 37.
In Gold Flight 1, Peggy Wehunt placed first with a score of 39, with Sheila Divvens finishing one stroke behind with a 40. Sara DeCarlo finished third with a score of 43.
In Gold Flight 2, Ro Nocera was top placer with a score of 32. Anne Lynch placed second with a round of 35, and the duo of Judy Litt and Mo Welling tied for third place in the flight with a score of 36.
In Gold Flight 3, Diana Cope and Kathy Kaake tied for top honors with a score of 38, with Debi Carlisle placing third with a score of 39.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 was Ann Francis, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 was Mo Welling.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On Tuesday, July 12, the Nines and the Eighteens played a Mixed Scramble. Beth Hill, tournament chairperson, planned this fun event for the members. The team of Lynda Dowdell, Sue Hicks, Gerri Emkey and Lavern Chittum shot a 60 to win. Frances Allen, Lynn Barratt, Pam Roth, and Adele Carter captured second place, carding a 61.
