Local associations continued following the Fourth of July holiday with golf action.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association competed on July 6 in a game of Low Gross/Low Net.
In the Red A Flight, first-place Low Gross went to the Sandi St. Once with a score of 83, while first-place Low Net honors finished with a tie between Kay Brooks and Elaine Johnson, who each carded a 71. In the Red B Flight, first-place Low Gross finished as a tie with Sherry Hooper and Peggy Wehunt each scoring 92, while Pamela Patrick carded first-place Low Net honors with a 66.
In the Gold A Flight, top Low Gross honors went to Pam Aiken who carded a 91, while top Low Net honors went to Judy Litt, who fired a score of 67. Second place in Low Net was Jill McCarty with a 70, while Ann Francis took home third place Low-Net honors with a 75.
In the Gold B Flight, first place in Low Gross was a tie between Myrtle Decker and Cathy Kaake, who each shot 106, while Diana Cope was top Low Net finisher with a score of 78.
Cope was closest to the pin on Hole No. 7, while Andrea Thurn was closest to the pin on Hole No. 13.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Finally! Real summer weather, as our game this week was T’s & F’s (the opposite of ONES), as any hole starting with a “T” or an “F” counted in the score. A birdie on Hole No. 13 helped Beth Hill win for the 18 holers with a 29.
Second place was a tie with a score of 36 carded by both Frances Allen and Kay Laffoon. Of the nine-hole players, the game was scored on the odd holes only. The game resulted in a 5-way tie with 24. Congratulations to Martha Solon, Zena Hodor, Gerri Emkey, Lori Herter and Elaine Strickland, who tied for top honors.
