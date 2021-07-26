Local area golf groups are beating the heat with action on the courses at Linville Land Harbor and Mountain Glen Golf Club.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association returned to action on July 20 in a game of Quota Points.
In the Red Flight A, Peggy Wehunt captured top honors with a score of even. Second place with a -1 score went to Elaine Johnson, while Loey Grader brought home third place with a score of -2.
In the Red Flight B, Sherry Hooper was top finisher with a score of +6, with Candace Hook placing second with a score of +3 and Pamela Patrick finishing third with a score of even.
In the Gold Flight A, Ann Francis finished atop the flight with a score of -1, while Sheila Divvens finished second with a -2 and July Litt finished third with a -1 score.
In Gold Flight B, Clara Madyda led the flight with a score of +1. Jill McCarty placed second with a score of even, while Judy Litt took third with a score of -1. In the Gold Flight C, Diana Copy placed first with a score of +6, with Wylene Martin, Dee Humphrey and Pam Sabella each tying for second with an even score.
Closest to Pin on Hole No. 7 was Peggy Wehunt, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 was Candace Hook.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Annual Dogtown Wrestling Night Golf Tournament was played on Saturday, July 17, at Mountain Glen Golf Club.
A total of 27 four-person teams participated in the fundraiser with proceeds of around $3,500 going to the local amateur athletic wrestling group. This club was organized by volunteers and former wrestlers to build interest in kids starting at age 7-8 years old and to develop strength and wrestling skills.
The grassroots dedicated group, called Dogtown for the historic name of the town of Minneapolis, have a proven track record, building the Avery Viking wrestlers to champions at the 1A level over the past several years. This past season the Avery wrestlers dominated with four first-place finishes individually and eight runner-ups over 14 weight classes.
The golf tournament is a fun-as-heck Scramble team game which is played over the entire 18-hole course. The first nine holes are played in daylight in the late afternoon followed by a break for dinner and a wait for darkness when teams strategize and libations flow. This year’s dinner was catered by Barbaritos. There is also a putting contest during the wait.
The second half of the tournament is played by golfing the next nine in the dark with Glow Balls. Residents of Mountain Glen have an evening of entertainment watching the glowing lights arch through the course and listening to the raucous teams searching for errant glow balls. Teams are divided into two flights.
David Burleson, Seth and Sam Phillips and Steven Lacey won the first flight in this year’s tournament by carding five eagles, five birdies, and eight pars. John Thompson’s team won the second flight.
