Local associations braved the elements with action on area courses last week.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
Following a rainout the previous week, the Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association endured inclement weather to compete last week in a Net 1 Best Ball, 2 Best Balls, 3 Best Balls team event.
First place went to the team of Kellie Pearson, Pamela Patrick, Lin Benza and Pam Sabella with a score of 64. Second-place finishers was the team of Kay Brooks, Lisa Carlton, Judy Litt and Linda Owens, who carded a 68. Third place went to the foursome of Peggy Wehunt, Mo Welling, Greta Bremser and Wylene Martin, who finished with a score of 69.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 went to Lin Benza.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Tropical Storm Danny made a close visit to Mountain Glen Golf Course, bringing a misty damp morning interspersed with bright sunshine on Tuesday, June 29. By the time the 14 golfers were out for the shotgun start on the course around 9:20 a.m., there were clear skies on the back nine and misty clouds on the front. Nevertheless, the sturdy golfers played on!
The game of the day was ONES, scores counted only on the holes that began with an O, N, E or S (ie: Hole Nos. one, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen and eighteen). An interesting 9-hole format, and at times, it could have been tempting to cut the day short by skipping all the holes that didn’t count. By the early afternoon, the winners were clear.
Of the Nine-Hole players, Martha Solon was the low gross winner with a 50. Solon also made a birdie on Hole No. 4 (an “F” hole, that didn’t count in the Ones game). She’ll win a pocket full of quarters as she was the only birdie of the day. The 9-Hole Low Net winner with a 22 was Elaine Strickland. Of the 18-Hole players, Beth Hill won Low Gross with a 39 and Kay Laffoon won low net with a 31. Congratulations to all winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.