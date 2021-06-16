Area golfers avoided inclement weather and was able to complete weekly action among a pair of associations.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association was busy last week with a game of Even Holes Front/Odd Holes Back.
Red Flight 1 featured a first-place tie, with Kellie Pearson, Sharon Holloway and Diedre Garrard each carding a score of 30, with Elaine Johnson and Cathy Angella finishing tied one shot back at 31. Red Flight 2 also had a first place tie, with Mo Welling and Lisa Carlton also carding a low score of 30, with Carol Cooley scoring a 31 and Anne Lynch placing fourth with a score of 33.
In the Gold Flight, Diana Cope took top honors with a low score of 31, with the trio of Ro Nocera Wylene Martin and Cathy Kaake carding a 33.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 went to Sandi Hurd, while Kellie Pearson won Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On Tuesday, June 8, four teams of golfers took to the links for a shotgun start at 9:18 a.m. Eight 9-hole golfers and seven 18-hole golfers followed the directions of Tournament co-chair Pam Roth, who explained the day’s game of Low Gross and Low Net.
Of the 18-hole players, three birdies were shot, Beth Hill birdied Hole No. 8, Kathleen Plinske birdied Hole No. 14, and Frances Allen birdied Hole No. 16.
Of the 9-hole players, Gerri Emkey chipped in on the tough, uphill dog-leg Hole No. 7 for par. All of these winners will share in the .50 game for Birdies and Chip-Ins.
Winner of the Low Net of the nine-hole players was a tie between Elaine Strickland and Zena Hodor, each carding a 41. Low Gross winner was Pam Roth with a 54. Winner for Low Net for the 18-hole players was Frances Allen with an 82. Low Gross winner was Beth Hill with a 78.
A Women’s Golf Clinic was conducted on the practice range by Pro Bill Sellers on Wednesday, June 9, with eight ladies participating. The next Women’s Clinic will be on at 10 a.m. on June 18, presented by PGA Pro’s Bill Sellers and David Burleson. The cost is $15 with a limit of 10 participants, and a sign-up sheet for the clinic is posted outside the Pro Shop. The women’s clinics are open to any women interested in improving their game.
The group’s next game is a Nassau. Sign up for MGWGA members is also outside the Pro Shop.
