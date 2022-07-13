Area golf associations were busy on the links with golf action last week.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole LGA
Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association held a Low Net Tournament on Tuesday, July 5. In Red Flight 1, Kay Brooks took first place with a round of 72, with Sharon Holloway placing second with a score of 76 and Dianne Jackson placing third with a score of 82. In the Red Flight 2, Elaine Johnson took first place with a score of 64, followed by Pamela Patrick with a 72 and Lisa Carlton with a round of 77.
In Gold Flight 1, Elaine Soeder finished with top honors with a score of 68, followed by Sheila Divvens with a round of 72, and Sandi Hurd placed third with a score of 75. In Gold Flight 2, the top placers were tied, as Mo Wellings and Darlene Cook each fired a round of 72, followed one shot behind in third place by Clara Madyda. In the Gold Flight 3 group, Debbie Carlisle and Sandee David tied for top honors with a round of 68, with Diana Cope placing third with a score of 70.
Closest to the Pin on both Hole No. 7 and Hole No. 13 was Sheila Divvens.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On Tuesday, July 5, members of the MGWGA enjoyed another gorgeous day on the golf course. The game was T’s and F’s for the Eighteens and Even Holes for the Nines.
In the First Flight, Frances Allen was first with a 33 net. Beth Hill was second, shooting a 34 net. Adele Carter was first, with a 38 net. Larisa Sanders and Terri West tied for second place, shooting a 39 net. For the Nines, Donna Rayburn was first place with a net 13. Pam Roth took second place with a net 35.
