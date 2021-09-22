As the leaves prepare to change to its fall hues, area golf associations continue to hone their skills on the links.
LLH 9- and 18-Hole Golf Associations
The 2021 combined 9-Hole Ladies Golf Association and 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association tournament was held September 14 at Linville Land Harbor Golf Club. Each team was composed of ladies from each league. Playing the front nine, a step-aside scramble format resulted in ties for both first- and second-place winning teams.
Tying for top honors with a score of 33 were the teams of Elaine Johnson, Ro Nocera, Ann Francis and Eileen Snowberger, and the team of Loey Grader, Debbie Carlton, Debby Aikin and Donna Fisher. Second-place honors were tied between the team of Cathy Angella, Sara DeCarlo, Rosa Laboda and Diana Cope, the foursome of Peggy Wehunt, Pam Aiken, Cathy Kaake and Pat Zell, and the team of Pamela Patrick, Greta Bremser & Judy Litt, with each team firing a score of 35.
The theme of the tournament was “Love Thy Neighbor,” by donating non-perishable food items for Feeding Avery Families. After the tournament, a putting contest was held to generate additional donations.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf played a 9-hole scramble on Tuesday, Sept. 14, when the 9-hole players were scrambled in with the 18-hole players to play nine and enjoy a 19th hole glass of wine and luncheon to celebrate the end of our year. We’ll still be playing one more week, Sept 21, for our official last day of play for the season. The golf course will be closed on Sept. 27 to 29 for an early Fall aerification. Lynda Dowdell will arrange for tee times for the first few weeks of October on Tuesday and Thursday play, and hopefully the weather will favor all these days for play.
Four teams teed off in a shotgun start during the latest scramble. The winners were the team of Frances Allen, Jan Dempster and Donna Rayburn, with a net score of 33.
Following play, Maureen Walker put out a beautiful spread with autumn decorations and a luncheon of pasta, salad and garlic rolls from Bella’s, as well as a delicious carrot cake from Ingles bakery and, as mentioned before, Dowdell provided several bottles of wine to polish off the meal. Following the luncheon, a general meeting was held to present awards and pass out payouts for the year.
Incoming officers for 2022 were named at the luncheon, with Gerri Emkey named Parliamentarian, Lynda Dowdell as President; Martha Serola as Vice-President; Frances Allen as Treasurer; Martha Solon as Secretary, and Beth Hill as Tournament Chair.
