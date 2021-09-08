Sunny days have meant lots of action on the area golf courses the past couple of weeks.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 2021 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association Championship was held August 24 and 31. Kellie Pearson defended her Champion title with a Medalist first round of 83 and a final two-day gross score of 166. For the Gold Tee Flight, the overall low gross winner is Sheila Divvens with a two-day gross score of 178. Greta Bremser and Sheila Divvens tied for Medalist first round honors with a score of 94. Flight winners for both the Red and Gold Tees are as follows:
In Red Flight 1, first place low gross was Andrea Thurn, who shot a score of 171, while first place low net with a 138 went to Peggy Wehunt. Second place low gross was Loey Grader with a score of 184, while Candace Hook placed second low net by carding a score of 141.
In Red Flight 2, first place low gross was Mo Welling, who shot a score of 185, while first place low net with a 146 was Cathy Angella. Second place low gross was Pam Patrick with a 195 score, while Carol Cooley finished second place low net with a score of 153.
In the Gold Flight, Judy Litt took top low gross honors with a score of 186, while low gross top honors finished in a two-way tie, with Greta Bremser and Clara Madyda each carding scores of 147 each. Second place low gross went to Ro Nocera with a score of 195.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association competed for their Club Championship over two weeks in two divisions.
The first day of competition was postponed by Tropical Storm Fred. Originally scheduled for August 18 and 24, the first matches were played on the 24th followed by the second round on August 31. There was plenty of drama after round one, but all settled down by the second round.
Lori Herter won the 9-hole Championship with a score of 107, while Low Net winner in the 9-hole division was Zena Hodor with an 81. In the 18-hole division, Beth Hill was again the overall Club Champion with a score of 164. Sue Hicks won the Low Net division with a score of 157.
