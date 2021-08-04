Sunny days have meant lots of action on the area golf courses this week.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The 2021 Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Couples Golf Championship was held July 15 and 22 at the Land Harbor Golf Course, with 25 couples competing for overall and flight awards.
This year, the LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association sponsored the tournament under the leadership of Peggy Wehunt and Lisa Carlton. Volunteers provided support for players and Mercere Collins provided “goodie bags” for participants. The awards dinner was catered by Pedalin’ Pig, with desserts provided by the 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association.
Day 1 of the tournament used an alternate shot format, while Day 2 was based on scores of one best ball of the couple per hole. The Overall 18-Hole Couple Champions for 2021 are Sandi St. Onge and Skip Johnson, with a two-day lowest gross score of 139. Joe Whitesell and Gerri Sasso are the Low Net Champions with their two-day lowest net score of 124.
In addition to overall winners, the field was flighted for both low gross and low net scores as follows:
Flight 1 — Low Gross (152): Clay and Kay Brooks; Low Net (137): Bob and Sandy Hurd
Flight 2 — Low Gross (155): Bill Booth and Lin Benza; Low Net (131): Kerry and Candace Hook
Flight 3 — Low Gross (167): Dan and Patti O’Brien; Low Net (139): Steve and Lisa Carlton
Flight 4 — Low Gross (168): Eugene and Diana Cope; Low Net (131): Gordon and Judy Litt
Flight 5 — Low Gross (172): Donald and Mary Boone; Low Net (135): Richard and Jill McCarty
Congratulations to all participants and a special thanks to all the volunteers who made this tournament a success. The 2022 Couples’ Championship will be sponsored by the LLH 18 Hole Men’s Golf Association.
The association returned to its regular weekly action on July 27, with a Member-Member Tournament, consisting of alternate shot format on the front nine holes and best net of the two-person team on the back nine holes.
In Flight 1, Kellie Pearson and Diedre Garrard took top honors with a score of 68.5, while the pair of Sandi St. Onge and Peggy Wehunt, as well as the team of Loey Grader and Sheila Divvens tied for second with a round of 73.2.
In Flight 2, Cathy Angella and Judy Litt finished first with a score of 61.2, with Linda Sandweg and Julie Flowers earning runner-up with a 63.0. Greta Baumann and Darlene Cook placed third with a score of 65.2, while Mo Welling and Carol Cooley finished fourth with a 67.
In Flight 3, Candace Hook and Jill McCarty were top finishers with a score of 62.2, while Elaine Johnson and Linda Owens were runners-up with a round of 68.5. Placing third was the pair of Lin Benza and Patti Zell with a 69.5, while Debbie Carlton and Myrtle Decker brought home fourth place with a score of 71.0.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 was Linda Sandweg, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 11 was Sharon Holloway and Closest to the Pin on Hole No 13 was Candace Hook.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
As promised, the Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Eclectic tournament finished with some astounding low scores on Tuesday July 27.
We have had a string of tremendous weather which produced great rolling fairways with beautiful putting greens. LaVern Chittum joined the morning Circle-Up — even though she is not yet playing, we are grateful to see her smiling face.
Winner of the best net score over two days of play were Lynda Dowdell with a 59. Finishing second place was Frances Allen with a 62, while Beth Hill came in third with 65. Kay Laffoon and Martha Serola tied with a net 68 so in a card playoff, Kay had actually scored a net birdie on the hardest hole on the course, Hole No. 11, so she is the fourth-place winner. In the Nine-Hole Ladies league, Maureen Walker won with a net 35 and Pam Roth won second place with a 38.
