As the leaves change colors and fall approaches, local golf courses remain active with competition.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
Over these past two seasons, the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course Crew led by Dexter Bentley (Golf Course Manager) and Michael Hayes (Golf Operations Manager) have ensured that the LLH Golf Course is in the best shape it can be.
In spite of times when Mother Nature dumped huge volumes of rain on the course, the Covid pandemic disrupted routines, and staffing was at a minimum, the crew managed to keep the course in tip-top shape.
The 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association appreciates all the work that goes into keeping this course as beautiful as it continues to be. While we do not see some of the “behind the scenes” work that gets done, we are appreciative of all the effort that goes into the daily workload. To thank the Crew, the ladies purchased dining out gift certificates and distributed them on September 3 at the Golf House to smiles and gratitude.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf took part in a Two Best Net Balls team event.
First-place finishers was the team of Sherry Hooper, Peggy Wehunt, Ann Francis and Pat Zell who finished with a score of 119. Runner-up finishers was the team of Sheila Divvens, Cathy Angella, Lisa Carlton and Lessie Smith, with a score of 123. Placing third was the team of Andrea Thurn, Pamela Patrick, Ro Nocera and Dee Humphrey with a score of 125. Fourth-place finished in a tie between the team of Kellie Pearson, Darlene Cook, Sara DeCarlo and Cathy Kaake, the team of Elaine Johnson, Greta Bremser, Lois Dickstein and Anne Lynch, and the team of Sandie St. Onge, Judy Litt, Carol Cooley and Pam Sabella with a score of 126.
Closest to the Pin on Gold Hole No. 3 was Sara DeCarlo, while Closest to the Pin on Red Hole No. 11 was Kellie Pearson.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women Golfers played on September 9 in a game of Mutt and Jeff. The short of it, in Mutt and Jeff, only the par three and par five holes count in the game. This could be a fast game if you skipped all the par fours — but who would want to rush off the picturesque Mountain Glen course on a beautiful fall Tuesday?
The long of it, the day’s winners in the 9-hole league (two par 3’s and two par 5 scores) were Elaine Strickland in first place with a 15. Gerri Emkey was second with a 17 and in close third place, in a card playoff with an 18, was Donna Rayburn.
The 18-hole league, playing the entire course, four par 3’s and four par 5’s, were won by Lynda Dowdell with 27 points. Martha Serola was second with 30 and Jan Dempster was third with a 31. Congratulations to all winners.
Golf reporter Beth Hill sends regards from the sunny golf courses of Ireland. Waterville GC, Ballybunion & Lahinch, with hubby’s and caddies’ help, have not disappointed. Hopefully you, too (vaccinated and tested negative for the Covid virus) can travel here, or here again, in your golf future. Slainte mhaith!
