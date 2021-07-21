Local associations continued following the Fourth of July holiday with golf action.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association returned to action on July 13 in a game of Lone Ranger.
The foursome of Sharon Holloway, Mo Welling, Greta Bremser and Linda Owens earned top honors and low score with a round of 70. The team of Kellie Pearson, Lisa Carlton, Ro Nocera and Pam Sabella finished second with a round of 77, while the foursome of Kay Brooks, Greta Baumann, Candace Hook and Wylene Martin placed third with a round of 80 and Elaine Johnson, Ann Francis, Lin Benza and Jill McCarty finished fourth with a round of 83.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 was Sharon Holloway, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 was Greta Bremser.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On Tuesday, July 13, the game of the day was a Nine-Hole Scramble to accommodate a monthly luncheon and business meeting for the members. Five teams of mixed 9-hole and 18-hole players began on Hole No. 1 and finished in time for lunch.
First-place winners of the Scramble were the group of Brenda Wetmore, Kay Laffoon and Caroline McKinnis. Second place was won by the team of Larissa Sanders, Lori Herter, Frances Allen and Zena Hodor.
President Lynda Dowdell invited Monet Samuelson, principal of Newland Elementary School, to speak to the members following the luncheon. She told of the needs of the children and ways that the lady golfers can help. The MGWGA has selected the school as a focus for their philanthropy this season and has selected August 10 as Newland Elementary Day! Donations will be collected and food cards from Ingles will be purchased.
The third and final 3-day Youth Golf Clinic of the 2021 season took place the week of July 12 at MGGC. These camps have been overwhelmingly popular with between 15 and 22 kids each day of camp. Young golfers participated in drills to hone their skills in chipping, putting, driving and fairway play. Along with being a great outlet and activity, these students of the game are making lifelong friends with whom to continue to hone their skills.
