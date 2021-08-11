NEWLAND — A chilly cold morning greeted the Mountain Glen women golfers Tuesday, Aug. 3. The numbers dwindled to 12 by the tee-off time and the game was modified to low gross/low net for the threat of being rained out before finishing the rounds. Luckily, the games were able to be completed and the winners for the 18 holers were Linda Hanlon (Low Net, with a score of 73) and Beth Hill (Low Gross with a score of 79).
In the nine-hole group, Martha Solon won Low Gross by carding a 53 and Elaine Strickland won Low Net with a 38.
Members were scheduled to take part in the Blue and White tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 10, a blended nine-hole/18-hole player scramble followed by luncheon on the deck. Players were invited to wear white tops/blue bottoms, the school colors, in a show of support for Newland Elementary, with the MGWGA collecting Ingles food cards in any amount to support the school.
