Local golf associations were active last week, and the warmer weather has heated up the action on the links.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole LGA
The LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association gathered on June 21 and took part in a game of “Team 1, 2, 3,” with 1 Best Net Ball on Holes 1, 4, 7,10, 13, 16; 2 Best Net Ball on Holes on 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, and 17; and 3 Best Net Balls on Holes 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18.
Taking first place in the event was Diedre Garrard, Sandy Hurd, Judy Litt and Linda Owens, with a score of 128. Placing second was Kelli Pearson, Sara DeCarlo, Anne Lynch and Pam Sabella with a score of 129. Capturing third place was Elaine Johnson, Lisa Carlton, Mo Welling Lin Morgan with a score of 130, and fourth place went to Peggy Wehunt, Sherry Hooper, Carol Cooley and Wylene Martin, who carded a score of 131.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
June 21 was a beautiful day for golf at Mountain Glen. For the 18-hole group, the game was “Nassau” with winners on the front, back, and the entire round. Martha Serola was the winner for the front nine, Lynda Dowdell on the back nine, and Beth Hill was top placer overall.
The Nine-hole group played a Nassau Tournament using the odd and even holes. Lori Hoerter won the odds, and Gerri Emkey the evens, while Pam Roth was the overall winner.
There were plenty of birdies and chip-ins. Georgia Campbell chipped in on Hole No. 1, Pam Roth did so on Hole No. 3, while Beth Hill scored on Hole No. 8, and Jan Dempster on Hole No. 10. Kay Lafoon had a birdie on Hole No. 1, Martha Serola had birdies on Hole. Nos. 2 and 4, Martha Solon and Beth Hill each birdied Hole No. 8, and Larisa Sanders birdied Hole No. 15.
On a separate subject, the Mountain Glen Junior Golf Camp, directed by golf professionals Dave Burleson and Bill Sellers, was held June 21 to 24. A total of 26 students had a great time and learned about different aspects of the golf game.
