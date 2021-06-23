Local associations were active with action on area courses last week.
LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association competed last week in a Two Best Balls Net team event.
First-place honors went to the tandem of Sharon Holloway, Greta Baumann, Lin Benza and Linda Owens with a score of 119, while the grouping of Peggy Wehunt, Sherry Hooper, Myrtle Decker and Diana Cope finished one shot back at 120 for second place.
Third place went to the grouping of Loey Grader, Cathy Angella, Sandi Hurd and Pam Sabella with a score of 121, with the team of Sandie St. Onge, Pam Patrick and Julie Flowers finished in fourth place with a score of 123.
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 went to Elaine Johnson, while Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 13 went to Pam Patrick.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Tuesday, June 15, was a busy day at Mountain Glen. The women golfers found themselves outnumbered on the putting green as 22 8- to 11-year olds, their parent, and instructors PGA Pros David Burleson and Bill Sellers assembled for Junior Golf Camp. Excited chatter could be heard throughout the morning from chipping practice to the driving range and throughout the golf course.
It was a chilly morning with some women calling out, some rolling up, and we eventually had five groups of three tee off on the first tee.
President Lynda Dowdell introduced a new member in the morning Circle, Sue Hicks, who hails from Vilas and was welcomed by the assembled golfers. She reminded us of four Thursday tee times available each week starting at 9:18. Thursday play is open to any women golfers, both 9- and 18-hole players, and is an informal game. Reiterating the groups bylaws, President Dowdell reminded all present that membership in the MGWGA is mandatory to compete in the club championship coming up in August.
The game of the day for the 18 hole players was Nassau, best on the front, best on the back and best overall. The nine-hole players competed for odd, even and overall.
Kathleen Plinske had an incredible day, maybe one of her best, shooting a 74 to win the overall nassau. With three birdies, one on each of the tough par-5 Holes No. 2 & 14 and, with her incredible length, the reachable Hole No. 16. She also reached Hole No. 6 with her drive. The 18-hole winner for the front nine was Beth Hill with a 40, and for the back nine was Lynda Dowdell with a 45. Of the Nine-hole players, Gerri Emkey won the overall with a 43. Odd holes were won with a total of 22 by Maureen Walker, and Even holes by Cindy Wohleb with a 16.
MGWGA is open to women golfers of all abilities. Everyone with a GHIN handicap is welcome to participate. For more information on joining the women’s group, email Kay Laffoon at laffoonkay@gmail.com. Sign-up is due by Sunday evening on the bulletin board outside the Pro Shop.
