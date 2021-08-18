Local golf courses groups enjoyed warm weather for action last week on the links.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association played a mixed 18- and 9-hole Scramble on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The group had decided to wear blue and white to recognize this season’s philanthropy to Newland Elementary School. Generous donations of food cards from Ingles totaled $2,000 which will be given to the school.
Finishing in first place to win the tournament were Maureen Walker, Larissa Sanders and Martha Serola. Second place went to the team of Pam Roth, Donna Rayburn and Frances Allen.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole LGA
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association played a game of Skins on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
In the Red Tee Flight, the top skins winner was Peggy Wehunt with 10.25 skins. Elaine Johnson earned nine skins, with Candace Hook picking up eight skins, Pamela Patrick earning seven skins, Kay Brooks picking up 5.25 skins, Sandie St. Onge earning five skins, Kellie Pearson earning four skins, Lisa Carlton winning two skins, Loey Grader 1.25 skins and Mo Welling with one skin.
In the Gold Tee Flight, top skins winner was Sheila Divvens with 10 skins. Jill McCarty finished closely behind in second place with 9.75 skins. Greta Bremser earned eight skins, with Ro Nocera winning 7.75 skins and Kathy Kaake winning 7.25 skins. Ann Francis earned seven skins, while Clara Madyda picked up 6.75 skins and Lois Dickstein earned 5.5 skins. Rounding out the finishers were Judy Litt, Pam Sabella and Linda Owens (4.25 skins each), Lin Benza (3.75 skins), Debbie Carlile, Lessie Smith (2.75 skins each), Wylene Martin (2.25 skins), Patty Zell (1.75 skins), Sandy Hurd (one skin) and Donna Fisher (.75 skins).
Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 was Sheila Divvens, with Closest to the Pin honors on Hole No. 13 going to Donna Fisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.