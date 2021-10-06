LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The LLH 18 Hole Ladies Golf Association held its annual awards luncheon on September 28 at the Golf House. Lunch was catered by Tin Trout and was greatly appreciated by all.
As the 2021 season winds down, members heard a summary of the Association’s sound financial status, as well as plans for the 2022 season. The weekly play schedule will be posted to the LLH Golf webpages as the new year approaches.
Awards to the Overall 18-Hole LGA Champion, Kelli Pearson, and the Gold Tee Champion, Sheila Divvens, were distributed. Players achieving Most Improved status over the season were Pamela Patrick (Red Tees), and Diana Cope (Gold Tees).
President Elaine Johnson thanked all the volunteers who assisted throughout the season, with special acknowledgement for charitable contributions made to Avery County food banks and other local nonprofit organizations that impact wellbeing throughout the community.
Tournament results for the past week resulted in two ties. The team format was one best ball gross and one best ball net total.
Finishing in a tie for first place with a score of 142 was a tie between the teams of Loey Grader, Mo Welling, Jill McCarty and Diana Cope, and the team of Sheila Divvens, Lisa Carlton, Lessie Smith and Debbie Carlile. Placing second with a score of 146 was a two-way tie between the foursomes of Andrea Thurn, Ann Francis, Ro Nocera and Pam Sabella, and the team of Peggy Wehunt, Sandi Hurd, Clara Madyda and Cathy Kaake.
