Local golf associations were busy leading into the July 4 holiday on the links.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole LGA
On June 28, Linville Land Harbor golfers competed in the 18-hole 2022 Sadie Hawkins Tournament, consisting of alternate shot format on the front nine holes and one best ball on the back nine holes, with Low Gross and Low Net flights.
Overall Low Gross champion was the pairing of Cathy Angella and Ron Cooley with a score of 69. while the Overall Low Net champion was the duo of Lisa Carlton and Roy Baumann with a score of 58.
In Flight One, the Overall Low Gross was Andrea Thurne and Charlie Soule with a score of 72, while Second Low Net was the team of Diedre Garrard and John Civettini with a score of 62 and Third Low Net was Candace Hook and Dan Barnette, who carded a 63.
In Flight Two, Overall Low Gross went to Carol Cooley and Gino Angella with a score of 74, while Second Low Net was the team of Greta Baumann and Bob Sandweg with a score of 62. Third Low Net was the pair of Joan Domurat and Mercere Collins with a score of 65.
Men’s Closest to the Pin award went to Bill Booth, while Women’s Closest to the Pin award went to Candace Hook.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The MGWGA game for June 28 was O.N.E.S. (or N.O.S.E., if you prefer.) Net scores only counted for the holes that started with O, N, E, or S.
The winners in the First Flight was Cletia Bowron shooting a 33 for first place. Beth Hill was second with a 35, and Lynda Dowdell was third, carding a 36. In the Second Flight, Brenda Wetmore had a 31 to capture first place. Bindy Lang and Jan Dempster tied for second place with scores of 36. For the Nines, Lori Herter carded a 17 on the odd holes on the back nine.
Lynn Barratt had a birdie on Hole No. 6, and Beth Hill and Cletia Bowron had birdies on Hole No. 10.
