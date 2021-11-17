GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas announced its Fall 2021 women’s soccer all-conference teams and major award winners last week, honoring Head Women’s Soccer Coach Cally Morrill as Coach of the Year and six student-athletes, including Alexa Todd who garnered first-team accolades.
Mallory Roughton was named to the second team, while Averee Andrews, Taylor Barrineau, Cami Belin, and Pali Smith all drew third-team honors.
Coach Morrill, who rejoined the Bobcats in 2019 after coaching the team from 2010-12, has led the Lees-McRae women’s program to back-to-back postseason tournament appearances, including earning a spot in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals in the Spring 2021 season. Under Morrill’s leadership, 10 student-athletes have been named to the all-conference teams and multiple student-athletes earned both the Presidential Honor Roll and Academic All-Conference honors.
Todd, a senior emergency medical services and management major, earns all-conference honors for the second consecutive year (second team in Spring 2021) after tallying five goals and two assists for 12 points in 16 games played. She also led the Conference Carolinas and the Bobcats with four game-winning goals this season and finished with a season-high three points in a win over Southern Wesleyan on Senior Day.
Roughton, a sophomore health and wellness sciences major, is a first-time all-conference honoree after finishing second in the Conference Carolinas with a .747 goals-against-average and third in the league with a .842 save percentage. In addition to tallying six shutouts during the regular season, Roughton tallied a season-high 12 saves against North Greenville en route to garnering the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 26.
Andrews, a sophomore wildlife biology major, is a first-time all-conference honoree after two goals and an assist as a member of the Bobcats’ defensive unit this season. In addition to logging over 1,200 minutes on the pitch for the women’s soccer team, Andrews tallied an assist in a season-opening win over Mars Hill to garner the league’s first Defensive Player of the Week honors for the Spring 2021 season.
Barrineau, a sophomore health and wellness sciences major, is also a first-time all-conference honoree after tallying a team-high six goals and two assists for a team-leading 14 points in 17 games played this season. In addition to scoring a season-high two goals against Southern Wesleyan on Oct. 30, Barrineau tallied two game-winning goals against Francis Marion on Oct. 9 and Belmont Abbey on Oct. 12.
Belin, a sophomore undecided major, garners all-conference honors for the second consecutive year (second team in Spring 2021) after playing over 1,000 minutes on a Bobcats’ defensive unit that only allowed nine goals in 13 conference games this season. In addition to her success on the defensive unit, Belin also served as a leader on and off the field for the Bobcats during the season.
Smith, a senior nursing major, earns all-conference honors for the second consecutive year (second team in Spring 2021) after tallying three goals and two assists for eight points in 17 games played this season. In addition to finishing with a season-high three points, on one goal and one assist, in a win over Southern Wesleyan on Senior Day, Smith scored a pair of game-winning goals this season against King on Oct. 26 and the Warriors on Oct. 30.
