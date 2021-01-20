Lees-McRae College women’s basketball began its 2021 season off on the right foot, opening the regular-season schedule with a trio of wins.
Bobcats down Southern Wesleyan
BANNER ELK – Jala Holloman (Goldsboro/Wayne Country Day School), Destiny Johnson (Iron Station/East Lincolnton) and Malikah Meyers (Winston-Salem/ Caldwell CC) all scored in double figures as the Bobcats used a 29-12 run in the second quarter to cruise past visiting Southern Wesleyan in a Jan. 13 season-opening win in the Williams Gymnasium.
Holloman shot 5-of-9 from distance to pace Lees-McRae in scoring, while Johnson shot 50 percent from behind the three-point line to go along with a team-high six assists and five rebounds.
Meyers added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with six rebounds.
Arriana Lizarraga (Lawrenceville/Norcross) added nine points off of the bench and a team-high seven rebounds.
Southern Wesleyan stormed out of the gates by jumping out to an early 10-2 lead after the first 10 minutes of action. Lees-McRae responded with a run of its own early in the second stanza as the Bobcats scored 22 of the next 30 points to take a 24-18 lead near the end of the first half.
The Bobcats extended its lead with a 23-16 advantage in the third stanza and a 19-16 edge in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors failed to trim the deficit to less than seven points for the remainder of the second half.
Lees-McRae held a 37-11 advantage in bench production and a 22-9 edge in points off of turnovers.
LMC stays perfect with win over Trojans
BANNER ELK – MaKayla Smith (Monroe/Union Academy Charter School) and Lizarraga combined to score 26 points off of the bench, while Johnson posted her first double-double of the new season with 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, to lead Lees-McRae to a 78-59 victory over visiting Mount Olive in Conference Carolina action on Jan. 15.
Smith finished with a team-high and career-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to go along with a team-high five assists.
Lizarraga added a career-high 17 points on 3-of-4 shooting from behind the three-point line, while adding five rebounds. Johnson also added three assists and three steals, while Davinique Campbell (Brownsburg, Ind./Park Tutor) chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
The Bobcats fell behind early for the second-consecutive contest, trailing the majority of the first half, until a late jumper from Rachel Leath (Danville, Ky./ Boyle County) and a pair of free throws by Johnson gave Lees-McRae a 35-30 lead at halftime.
Lees-McRae extended its lead to 19 points at multiple times in the second half to clinch a 78-59 win.
The Bobcats outrebounded the visiting Trojans 51-38 and outscored Mount Olive 47-19 in bench points and 50-20 in points in the paint.
The following day, Lizarraga posted her first career double-double of the 2020-21 season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Jala Holloman added 15 points off of the bench to lead Lees-McRae to a 3-0 start for the first time under head coach Keith Jennings with a 79-70 victory over Mount Olive on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Lizarraga finished 3-of-5 from distance to pace the Bobcats, while setting a new career high in rebounds, while Holloman finished 7-of-9 from the charity stripe, while adding three assists and three rebounds.
Jessica Henderson chipped in 12 points and four rebounds, while MaKayla Smith and Destiny Johnson each finished with nine points.
Both teams matched each other point for point in the first quarter until a late run gave the Bobcats a 23-21 edge after 10 minutes of action. Lees-McRae extended its lead to seven at multiple points in the second frame and used a late layup from Davinique Campbell to take a 43-36 halftime lead.
The Trojans responded in the second half by trimming the deficit to 53-51 with one minute left in the third stanza. The Bobcats used a three-point field goal by Lizarraga and a layup from Johnson to push the lead back to 61-51 with seven minutes left and never looked back to clinch the conference sweep.
Lees-McRae shot 43 percent, while holding the Trojans to 37 percent from the field.
The Trojans held a 16-11 edge in points off turnovers, but could not overcome being outscored 36-14 in bench points.
Ayonna Cotton paced the Trojans with 20 points to go along with six rebounds. Azariah Fields and Ivanda Hudjakova chipped in 15 points each.
Lees-McRae return to the court on Friday, Jan. 22, as it visits Barton in a Conference Carolinas showdown starting at 5 p.m.
