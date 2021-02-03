Destiny Johnson (Iron Station/East Lincolnton) and Jala Holloman (Goldsboro/Wayne Country Day School) each finished with a team-high 13 points, but it was not enough as Belmont Abbey used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to clinch a 74-55 home win over the visiting Bobcats in Conference Carolinas action on Jan. 28.
Johnson shot 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line, while Holloman finished 3-of-4 from distance. Davinique Campbell (Brownsburg, Ind./Park Tutor) tallied a game-high eight rebounds to go along with six points and an assist.
Aurora Roberts (Maplewood, Minn./Tartan Senior) chipped in eight points, four rebounds and a pair of assists in her first game since Jan. 15, while Arriana Lizarraga (Lawrenceville/Norcross) added seven points and four rebounds.
Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the opening minutes until a late 6-3 gave the Crusaders a 15-12 edge after the first 10 minutes of action. The Bobcats used a layup by Campbell at the midway point of the second stanza to cut the deficit to 25-22, but Belmont Abbey closed on an 11-3 run to hold a 36-25 halftime edge.
The Crusaders used a double-digit run in the third frame to extend the lead to 56-35 at the final intermission. Lees-McRae outscored Belmont Abbey 20-18 in the final 10 minutes of action, but it wasn’t enough as the Crusaders closed out the conference win.
The Bobcats forced 22 Crusader turnovers but were outscored 21-18 on points off of turnovers and 25-24 in bench production.
Maria Kuhlman scored a game-high 19 points on 4 of 9 shooting from distance to pace Belmont Abbey. Brittany Autry and Allie Downing finished with 15 and 11 points respectively.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, LMC returned home to take on Erskine. Campbell posted her third career double-double with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while Holloman and MaKayla Smith (Monroe/Union Academy Charter School) each chipped in 11 points, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s basketball team to a 65-41 win over visiting Erskine to end their three-game losing streak. The Bobcats improve to 4-0 in the Williams Gymnasium.
Campbell shot 4-of-9 from the floor to go along with eight offensive rebounds. Holloman finished 2-of-5 from distance, while Smith finished 5-of-7 from the charity stripe off of the bench.
Jessica Henderson (Chester, Va./Thomas Dale) added eight points and four rebounds, while Malikah Meyers (Winston-Salem/Caldwell CC) chipped in six points, four steals and four assists.
The Bobcats stormed out of the gates by scoring 10 of the first 15 points, but failed to maintain the momentum as Erskine trimmed the deficit to 14-13 at the end of the first frame. Lees-McRae opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run and used a fastbreak jumper by Campbell to claim a 24-15 lead at the midway point. The Bobcats closed on a layup by Smith to claim a 32-20 halftime lead.
Lees-McRae outscored the Flying Fleet 33-21 in the second half and held Erskine to 37 percent shooting to clinch the conference victory.
The Bobcats held a slim 44-42 edge in rebounding, while posting a 35-15 edge in points off of turnovers.
Mariah Corry finished with a team-high nine points on 3 of 5 shooting from distance. Shanece Mitchell and Savanna Campbell each chipped in six points off of the bench.
