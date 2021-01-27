WILSON – Destiny Johnson (Iron Station/East Lincolnton) scored a team-high 18 points, while Malikah Meyers (Winston-Salem/Caldwell CC) chipped in a season-high 10 rebounds, but it was not enough as Barton outscored the Bobcats 29-9 in the first quarter en route to an 88-60 win in Conference Carolinas action on Friday, Jan. 22.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Bobcats, handing the club its first setback of the young season. Barton improved to 3-1 overall.
Johnson finished 8-of-16 from the floor to pace Lees-McRae, while teammate Morgan Gray (Pasadena, Md./Chesapeake) set a new career high with 10 points off of the bench on 5-of-10 shooting, while MaKayla Smith (Monroe/Union Academy Charter School) and Stephanie Kucy (Ardrossan, Alberta/Arch Bishop Jordan) each chipped in seven points.
The Bulldogs stormed out of the gates by using a 20-4 spurt to take control after the first 10 minutes of action. Lees-McRae chipped away in the second frame by outscoring Barton but found themselves down 47-28 at halftime. The Bulldogs held a lead greater than 20 points for the entirety of the second half to claim the conference win.
The Bobcats held a 29-27 advantage in bench production and a 36-34 edge in points in the paint but could not overcome being outrebounded 53-39.
Jami Tham-Morrobel led Barton with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while teammates Akira Wiggins and Lauren Walker chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively.
In the rematch the following day, Barton outscored the Bobcats 47-22 in the second half en route to posting an 87-43 win over visiting Lees-McRae in Conference Carolinas action.
Johnson finished with a team-high 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Meyers and Arriana Lizarraga (Lawrenceville/Norcross) each tallied a team-high five rebounds.
Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the opening 10 minutes of action until a late 8-0 run gave the Bulldogs a 17-7 lead at the first intermission. Barton held a double-digit lead advantage for the entirety of the second quarter to claim a 40-21 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs held the Bobcats to 25 percent shooting in the second half to clinch their second win of the weekend series. Lees-McRae forced 17 Barton turnovers, but were outscored 27-12 in points off of turnovers. The Bulldogs finished with a 36-18 edge in bench production.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Shanika Peterkin who finished with a game-high 18 points. Lauren Walker, Zanah Boyd and Jami Tham-Morrobel chipped in 16, 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Lees-McRae looks to return to its winning ways as it visits Belmont Abbey in a Conference Carolinas clash at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
