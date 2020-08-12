BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Caitlin Bullock announced the addition of 10 newcomers to her 2020 recruiting class. The newest group of Bobcats include: Breanna Adamson (Rockport, Ind.), Carlee Allbaugh (Tallahassee, Fla.), Madison Goins (Lowgap, N.C.), Kavanna Held (East Bend, N.C.), Payton Jones (Wake Forest, N.C.), Alivia Larson (Down, Ill.), Natasha Colon Moreno (Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico), Kayla Myers (Winter Haven, Fla.), Harley Shumaker (White Pine, Tenn.), Austin Varner (Sanford, N.C.).
“We are very excited for this incoming group,” said Bullock. “When recruiting this group, a big emphasis was coming to compete at a high level, having a championship mindset and bringing that to the table. They are a smart group and will be doing a lot off of the court and in the classroom for their future careers as leaders. Individually, they all bring something different to the table that is going to make us better as a team. They are competitive, talented, smart and filled with passion for volleyball. They are a special group and both Abigail King and I are excited to see what they do for Lees-McRae Volleyball. We can’t wait to begin working with them on and off the court.”
Breanna Adamson (Rockport, Ind./South Spencer High School)
Adamson comes to North Carolina as a four-year varsity letterman at South Spencer High School, while breaking six school records including the most digs and aces in a season and career. The All-Indiana All-Star and All-Presidents and All-SPP Tournament team selection also surpassed the 1,000-dig plateau to go along with earning the team captain moniker for her senior year. In addition to her work on the court, Adamson won the Victor Mohr award for academic excellence and was a member of the Beta Club.
Carlee Allbaugh (Tallahassee, Fla./Florida High School)
Allbaugh joins the Bobcats as an All-Big Bend 1st Team and All-State High School Most Valuable Player as the main setter for the Florida High School. She also added a stat leader award for assists, digs and aces and the Best Defensive Player Award to her trophy case, while also competing for the Prostyle Volleyball Academy. Her success on the field translated to success in the classroom as she graduated Summa Cum Laude as a member of the National Honor Society.
Madison Goins (Lowgap, N.C. / Surry Central High School)
Goins makes the short trip to Banner Elk as the 2019 Western Piedmont All-Conference Player of the Year for Surry Central High School. The two-time Surry Central Varsity Most Valuable Player reached the 1,000-career assists plateau to earn nationally-ranked status in assists her senior year. In addition to excelling on the court, Goins also was the president of her senior class and National Honor Society, while being a member of the Surry Youth Leadership and graduating in the top-10 of her class.
Kavanna Held (East Bend, N.C./Salem Baptist High School)
Held comes to Lees-McRae as a four-time All-Conference selection, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year award winner from Salem Baptist High School. The current school record holder for blocks and kills was named team captain each of her final two years and was named the 2020 Female Athlete of the Year as a dual-sport athlete, earning the Player of the Year and All-Conference honors as a member of the basketball team.
Payton Jones (Wake Forest, N.C. / North Raleigh Christian Academy)
Jones joins the Bobcats from North Raleigh Christian Academy where she helped lead her squad to a pair of conference championship and state championship titles as the main setter. Her success on the court transferred to the classroom as she finished as a member of the National Honor Society, while earning her Certified Nurse’s Assistant License.
Alivia Larson (Downs, Ill./Tri-Valley High School)
Lawson comes to North Carolina as a two-time All-Conference performer and All-Area 2nd team representative from Tri-Valley High School. The team and area leader in kills during both of her junior and senior years also was named to the all-tournament team at both the Mahomet and Limestone Tournament as well as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. In addition to her work on the court, Lawson was also a member of the Technical Honor Society and maintained Honor Roll status.
Natasha Colon Moreno (Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico / Saint Patrick’s Bilingual School)
Moreno joins the Bobcats as a transfer from Independence Community College, where she earned All-KJCCC Honorable Mention after tallying 147 kills and 119 digs to lead the Pirates to a Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference playoff berth. She also excelled in the classroom as she was a member of the National Honor Society.
Kayla Myers (Winter Haven, Fla./Winter Haven Christian School)
Myers comes to Banner Elk after earning the Most Valuable Player award for the Central Florida Athletic Conference title game and a team MVP award en route to leading the Winter Haven Christian School to a pair of CFAC titles. In addition to being the main attacking threat for her squad on the court, Myers also excelled in the classroom as she finished with above a 3.5 grade-point-average.
Harley Shumaker (White Pine, Tenn./Jefferson County High School)
Shumaker comes to Lees-McRae after competing for both the Jefferson County High School and as a member of the Club Unite team. Serving as one of both team’s main blockers and attackers, Schumaker will bring another offensive threat to the Bobcats for the next few years.
Austin Varner (Sanford, N.C./Lee County High School)
Varner joins the Bobcats as an All-Conference Honorable Mention as a defensive specialist at Lee County High School. In addition to her all-conference selection, Varner also added the Most Outstanding Prospect Award to her trophy case. Her success on the court transferred to the classroom as she was a member of the National Honors Society, National Art Honors Society, Future Farms of America and was an academic all-conference athlete.
