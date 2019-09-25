Women’s volleyball earns win over Elizabeth City State
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season Saturday, Sept. 21, as it defeated Elizabeth City State in three sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) at Williams Gymnasium.
Set 1 – The opening set of the match was one of balance for the Bobcat offense. Lees-McRae hit a match-best .214 on 28 attacks in the first set and five different players notched kills with three of the five picking up three each. With the balanced offense working, Lees-McRae built a lead as large as eight points, which proved to be the final differential in the score, 25-17.
Set 2 – In the second set, the Bobcats had to battle back for almost all of the frame after digging an early hole. Elizabeth City State led as late as the 19-18 point in the second. Credit to the Bobcats, though, as they went on a 6-1 run to gain the advantage for good winning the second set, 25-22.
Set 3 – Lees-McRae had to dig itself out of an even bigger hole in the third set. The Vikings scored six of the first seven and seven of the first 10 points of the stanza. The Bobcats clawed back due in large part to a 7-0 run to pull in front, 13-11. LMC’s defense really stifled the Viking offense in the third frame holding ECSU to a -.121 hitting percentage on 33 attacks on its way to clinching its first win of the season, 25-18.
Senior Lex Zangari led the way for the Bobcats totaling nine kills on 17 attacks with no errors for a .529 hitting percentage. Setting up Zangari and the rest of the Bobcat attack was the tandem of Megan Gallion and Erica Slinde, who combined for 31 assists (10.33 a/s) in the three-set contest. Defensively, libero Kaitlyn Arentz totaled a team-high 11 digs to help the cause as well.
Bobcats men’s soccer falls in double overtime to Erskine
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College Men’s soccer team fell Saturday, Sept. 21, to Erskine by a score of 3-2. With the loss, Lees-McRae is now 1-3-1 on the season.
The match was certainly tight until the very end, with the Bobcats and Flying Fleeting playing a double overtime affair. Goals by Johannes Oeksnevad and Harvey McMorrow were the highlight of the night. Both of those goals were their first of the year. Matt Law registered the assist on the Oeksnevad goal with a square ball put back into the box for the tap in. Oeksnevad also got into the passing action, providing a drop back pass to McMorrow before his shot rattled off the post and found the back of the net.
Anton Sundstrom again got the start in goal for the Bobcats. Sundstrom made seven saves on 10 shots faced, with the biggest coming in a penalty save early on in the match.
Bobcats women’s soccer drops one-goal decision to Erskine
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College Women’s soccer team fell Saturday, Sept. 21, to Erskine by a score of 2-1. With the loss, Lees-McRae’s record now sits at 0-5-0 on the season.
The Bobcats played well for large portions of the match, highlighted by a Pali Smith goal on a beautiful cross from Lindsey Fletcher. The goal and assist were the first of the year for both Smith and Fletcher. At that moment, the score would be tied 1-1 until a late Erskine goal proved to be the difference in the match.
Makayla Willets saw her first action of the year, coming into the match at the halftime break. Willets made three saves on four shots and picked up the loss, making her 0-1-0 on the season.
The Bobcats will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 28, when they take on Mount Olive on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
