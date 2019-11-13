Bobcats men’s basketball moves to 2-0 with win over UVA-Wise
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team followed up its victory Friday, Nov. 8, against Carson-Newman with an 89-78 win over UVA-Wise Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9, at Williams Gymnasium. The victory moves Lees-McRae’s record to 2-0 on the young season.
The opening 20 minutes of the game were competitive. The tandem of Quay Kimble and Kamil Williams combined to net 32 of the team’s 47 points in the first half. With both Kimble and Williams scoring in bunches, the Cavaliers struggled to get their long-distance shooting dialed in as they went 1-for-13 in the first half from beyond the arc. Thanks to those two factors, the Bobcats held a 47-37 lead going into the halftime break.
The second half was even tighter. Lees-McRae outscored the Cavaliers by just one point in the second half, 42-41. The difference was that the Bobcats shot 56 percent from the field and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to seal its second consecutive victory to begin the 2019-20 campaign. The last time the Bobcats began a season 2-0 was back in the 2013-14 season when it knocked off Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Kimble and Williams led the way for the Bobcats scoring 25 and 16 points, respectively. Jason Saintizaire added 10, while the duo of London England and Jerick Haynes chipped in nine points each off the bench. Additionally, Kimble shot an impressive 7-for-8 from the field, 4-for-4 from three-point range and went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line on the night. Furthermore, the Bobcats as a club went a perfect 23-for-23 from the free-throw line against the Cavaliers.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 16, when it heads to Charlotte to take on nationally-ranked Queens in another non-conference matchup.
Bobcats women’s basketball falls to No. 15 North Georgia
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Lees-McRae College women’s basketball team dropped a 79-53 decision to No. 15-ranked North Georgia Saturday, Nov. 9, in non-conference action. The loss pushes Lees-McRae’s record to 0-2 on the young season.
Lees-McRae was able to hang around with the fifteenth-ranked Nighthawks for the first two quarters of action. When the two teams went to the locker room for halftime, the score read 34-30 UNG. Ava Bethea led the charge for the Bobcats in the opening half scoring a team-high seven points.
The third quarter was where the Nighthawks pulled away for separation on the scoreboard for the win.
North Georgia held Lees-McRae to a 2-for-14 effort from the field, while also holding the edge on the Bobcats on the glass 14-7. With those two factors working together, North Georgia outscored LMC 19-8 in the third. Riding that momentum, North Georgia extended its lead to as many as 26 points, which proved to be the final margin of victory, 79-53.
A pair of Bobcats finished the contest in double figures, with Destiny Johnson leading the way with 11 points, followed closely by 10 from Jessica Henderson. Johnson also snatched a team-high six rebounds and notched three steals on the night.
