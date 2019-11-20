Bobcats men’s basketball downs Tusculum
CHARLOTTE — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team bounced back after its first loss of the season on Saturday, Nov. 16, with an 85-80 victory over Tusculum University on Nov. 17 in Charlotte. The victory improves Lees-McRae’s record to 3-1 on the season.
The Bobcats began the matchup with the Pioneers on a high note. Lees-McRae scored 16 of the first 20 points of the game and led 16-7 at the under-12 minute media timeout. LMC kept the pressure on the Pioneers for the rest of the first half and took a 43-31 lead into the locker room for halftime. A big reason for LMC’s lead at the break was its success at the free-throw line. Overall, the Bobcats went an impressive 15-for-17 on free throws to help build that 12-point lead on Tusculum.
When the two teams returned to the court for the second half it looked like the Bobcats may run away with the game as it grew its lead to as many as 16 points. However, Tusculum battled back to get within one possession on several occasions in the closing minutes of regulation. The last of those occurrences made it 82-80 Lees-McRae with five seconds to go. The Bobcats broke the press, however, and made a layup to score and add another free throw to seal the 85-80 victory.
Four different Bobcats finished with double figures against Tusculum. Andrew Gardner led the charge with a season-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Jason Saintizaire added 14 points off the bench, while the duo of Kamil Williams and Anthony Hicks contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Lees-McRae will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23, when it visits Mars Hill in another non-conference matchup.
Bobcats women’s basketball captures pair of home games
BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College women’s basketball team earned an 82-70 win against Mars Hill University on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The Bobcats found themselves in a tight contest early on as both teams continued to trade baskets. Tiana Shuff led Lees-McRae in the first quarter with six points, including a big three-pointer that energized the home fans.
Heading into the second, Brianna Wright supplied five points of her own that allowed the Bobcats to overcome a Mars Hill run and regain control of the lead. At the half, the Bobcats led 36-33.
Following halftime, Lees-McRae began to separate themselves from Mars Hill. On the back of an eight-point third quarter from Makayla Smith, the Bobcats outscored Mars Hill 27-17 to build a lead that they would never relinquish.
Mars Hill freshman and former Avery Lady Vikings standout Hannah McIntosh scored six points, with eight rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes of action.
Two days later, the Bobcats earned a thrilling 80-76 win against Bluefield State College in double overtime at Williams Gym.
The Bobcats were locked in a back-and-forth contest with Bluefield State. Both sides traded baskets with each trip down the floor and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 16-15 in favor of the Bobcats.
In the second quarter, Lees-McRae went cold from the field and only managed nine points. This slow offensive production allowed Bluefield State to carry a 33-25 advantage heading into the break.
During the following two quarters, the Bobcats amped up the defensive pressure which allowed them to close the gap. After going 1-of-2 from the line, Destiny Johnson tied the contest late to force overtime.
One overtime would not be enough after five minutes of back-and-forth basketball. During the second overtime, the Bobcats were able to get a needed defensive stop and score.
