Bobcats and Mount Olive play to a 4-4 draw
MOUNT OLIVE — The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer team played the University of Mount Olive to a 4-4 draw Saturday, Sept. 28, in Conference Carolinas action. The tie moves Lees-McRae’s record to 1-4-2 overall and 1-1-1 in league action.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair. Mount Olive netted the game’s first goal before the Bobcats scored three straight to pull in front, 3-1. The Trojans mounted a rally of their own tying the game at three. Lees-McRae took the lead late in the second half before UMO tied the match again to force the overtime periods.
Lees-McRae’s four goals was a new season-high for the team. Several Bobcats picked up points in the tilt against UMO. Stephon Davis, Connor Hahn, Eduardo Olavide and Francisco Silvestre all scored goals, while Agu Ortiz and Johannes Oeksnevad picked up assists. For Olavide, it was his first collegiate goal.
Anton Sundstrom played all 110 minutes in goal for the Bobcats and made four saves. Sundstrom’s record moves to 1-4-2 with Saturday’s tie.
The Bobcats will return to the pitch on Oct. 2 when it hosts North Greenville in a key Conference Carolinas matchup. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Bobcats women’s volleyball drops four-set decision at Belmont-Abbey
BELMONT — The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team dropped a four-set decision (25-15, 25-27, 25-15, 25-15) Saturday, Sept. 28, on the road at Belmont Abbey College. With the loss, the Bobcats move to 3-9 overall and 1-1 within conference play.
Set 1 — The story of the first set was a pair of big runs for Belmont Abbey. With the score tied at 11, the Crusaders went on a 6-0 run to change the score to 17-11. The Bobcats were able to knock the deficit back down to four points before another lengthy run by the Crusaders put the set out of reach for Lees-McRae as Belmont Abbey won the frame, 25-15.
Set 2 — It looked like the Crusaders would go up 2-0 in the match against the Bobcats. However, Lees-McRae mounted a late rally to upend Belmont Abbey in the second, 27-25. Trailing 23-21, the Bobcats scored five of the last six points of the set to even the match at a set a piece.
Set 3 — After the victory by the Bobcats in the second set, Belmont Abbey rebounded and never trailed in the third set. The difference in the third was a pair of 5-0 runs that BAC was able to put together. Added together, those 10 points proved to be the difference as the Crusaders won the stanza, 25-15.
Set 4 — In what proved to be the final set of the matchup, the Crusaders opened the fourth by scoring five of the first six points. The Bobcats were able to get the deficit back down to three points once, but the Crusaders were not to be denied as they led by as many as 13 points before closing out the set and match with a 25-15 victory.
Stat Standouts — Despite the loss, the Bobcats had a stellar day on the block. As team, the Bobcats notched 12 blocks in the match. Leading this charge was Olivia Ney who totaled 3.5 blocks by herself. Offensively, Caitlyn Smirne led the way with 11 kills to go along with 10 digs, while Lex Zangari hit .389 with nine kills on 18 attacks. Furthermore, freshman Kaitlyn Arentz picked up a career-high 26 digs on the day as well.
